Phenix City invites public to hearing on building demolitions
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Phenix City is inviting the public to a hearing on building demolitions.
It will be held at 9 a.m. on February 1 at the Martin-Idle Hour Park Community Center, located at 3743 Moon Lake Drive.
The buildings or structures being considered for demolition or removal are:
- 904 3rd Place South
- 900 8th Court 900
- 3rd Place South
- 1014 10th Avenue
- 1808 6th Avenue
- 1311 2nd Place South
- 1419 14th Avenue
- 2507 16th Place
- 2509 21st Avenue
- 1305 2nd Place South
- 918 3rd Street South
- 915 3rd Place South
- 901 3rd Street South
The city invites any person, firm, or corporation with interest in of the above-mentioned properties to appear before city council if there are any objections as to why the removal substandard buildings or structures should not be accomplished.
