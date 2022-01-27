Phenix City invites public to hearing on building demolitions

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Phenix City is inviting the public to a hearing on building demolitions.

It will be held at 9 a.m. on February 1 at the Martin-Idle Hour Park Community Center, located at 3743 Moon Lake Drive.

The buildings or structures being considered for demolition or removal are:

904 3rd Place South

900 8th Court 900

3rd Place South

1014 10th Avenue

1808 6th Avenue

1311 2nd Place South

1419 14th Avenue

2507 16th Place

2509 21st Avenue

1305 2nd Place South

918 3rd Street South

915 3rd Place South

901 3rd Street South

The city invites any person, firm, or corporation with interest in of the above-mentioned properties to appear before city council if there are any objections as to why the removal substandard buildings or structures should not be accomplished.

