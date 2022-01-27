Business Break
Phenix City invites public to hearing on building demolitions

(Source: City of Phenix City)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Phenix City is inviting the public to a hearing on building demolitions.

It will be held at 9 a.m. on February 1 at the Martin-Idle Hour Park Community Center, located at 3743 Moon Lake Drive.

The buildings or structures being considered for demolition or removal are:

  • 904 3rd Place South
  • 900 8th Court 900
  • 3rd Place South
  • 1014 10th Avenue
  • 1808 6th Avenue
  • 1311 2nd Place South
  • 1419 14th Avenue
  • 2507 16th Place
  • 2509 21st Avenue
  • 1305 2nd Place South
  • 918 3rd Street South
  • 915 3rd Place South
  • 901 3rd Street South

The city invites any person, firm, or corporation with interest in of the above-mentioned properties to appear before city council if there are any objections as to why the removal substandard buildings or structures should not be accomplished.

