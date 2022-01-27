Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Phenix City teacher nationally recognized as extraordinary educator

(Source: MindRocket Media Group)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Curriculum Associates has named Jessica Medley of South Girard School in Phenix City to its 2022 class of Extraordinary Educators.

This annual program celebrates and connects exemplar K-8 teachers from around the country.

According to officials, Medley is among 35 educators from 19 states selected for exhibiting best-in-class use of i-Ready®, i-Ready Classroom Mathematics, and/or Ready®, illustrating growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrating innovation and engagement practices for students, being evangelists for high standards and student achievement, and having taught for at least two years.

“Transitioning from an elementary to secondary math teacher has been one of the craziest and most challenging decisions of my life,” said Medley. “Through this change I have realized that strategies I have depended on for years still impact student achievement. I look forward to increasing my content knowledge and influencing other educators to step out of their comfort zone and not be afraid to try something new.”

“With almost 500 years of teaching experience combined, this year’s 35 Extraordinary Educators are all innovative and dedicated classroom leaders whose impact does not go unnoticed,” said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates.

Officials say Medley and the class of Extraordinary Educators will have access to a network of peers from around the country to collaborate, connect, and learn from throughout the year, as well as access to professional development opportunities from Curriculum Associates.

Curriculum Associates’ programs are currently used in more than half of Alabama’s school districts.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Funeral arrangements set for 71-year-old woman fatally shot while driving in Columbus
Russ Carreker was 57 years old.
Columbus businessman, economic development chair dies after cancer battle
EAMC among health systems that provide ‘unnecessary’ care, study says
Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges including theft of a vehicle
Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges including theft of a vehicle
Simmons and Nichols have each been sentenced to 17 years in the Alabama Department of...
Lee County couple convicted on four counts of child abuse

Latest News

Event held announcing Muscogee Co. Teacher of the Year honorees
Event held announcing Muscogee County Teacher of the Year honorees
Event held announcing Muscogee County Teacher of the Year honorees
A lawsuit was filed Wednesday against Sequel Youth and Family Services, LLC in Macon County,...
Lawsuit claims teen abused, neglected at Tuskegee youth psychiatric facility
Local organization aimed at combating youth violence seeks funding