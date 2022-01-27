Phenix City teacher nationally recognized as extraordinary educator

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Curriculum Associates has named Jessica Medley of South Girard School in Phenix City to its 2022 class of Extraordinary Educators.

This annual program celebrates and connects exemplar K-8 teachers from around the country.

According to officials, Medley is among 35 educators from 19 states selected for exhibiting best-in-class use of i-Ready®, i-Ready Classroom Mathematics, and/or Ready®, illustrating growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrating innovation and engagement practices for students, being evangelists for high standards and student achievement, and having taught for at least two years.

“Transitioning from an elementary to secondary math teacher has been one of the craziest and most challenging decisions of my life,” said Medley. “Through this change I have realized that strategies I have depended on for years still impact student achievement. I look forward to increasing my content knowledge and influencing other educators to step out of their comfort zone and not be afraid to try something new.”

“With almost 500 years of teaching experience combined, this year’s 35 Extraordinary Educators are all innovative and dedicated classroom leaders whose impact does not go unnoticed,” said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates.

Officials say Medley and the class of Extraordinary Educators will have access to a network of peers from around the country to collaborate, connect, and learn from throughout the year, as well as access to professional development opportunities from Curriculum Associates.

Curriculum Associates’ programs are currently used in more than half of Alabama’s school districts.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.