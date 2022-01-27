Business Break
Powell takes oath as interim Talbot County judge

Talbot County interim judge
Talbot County interim judge(Source: Talbot County Probate Court)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Talbot County named the new interim judge - Shatara Powell. Powell was sworn into office on Thursday morning, January 27.

Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Gil McBride swore in Powell - the now acting interim judge.

This appointment comes abruptly after the sudden death of former Judge Sherrell Terry, who Powell says she will miss dearly.

“Still in disbelief over the death of Judge Terry but I’m excited to come in as her predecessor and tackle the job,” said Powell.

Following Judge Powell swearing in her first steps will be to order a special election within 10 days of being in office. Judge Powell says she will do her best to fill the shoes of former Judge Sherrell Terry.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

