Speed signs in Columbus target hotspots for traffic violations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New speed detection devices are popping up across Columbus. It’s a story many of you have been talking about on the WTVM Facebook page.

If you drive down Wynnton Road in Columbus this week, chances are you’ll see new speed radars.

You may remember big speed signs mounted on trailers, but about a year ago, Lt. Fred Carnes with the Columbus Police Department told us technology prevailed, shifting the way traffic is monitored in the Fountain City.

“We have a lot of citizen complaints here on Wynnton Road, especially here in front of the school zone,” Lt. Carnes said. “Because of manpower, this is another tool to let the citizens now they are speeding so that we don’t have to get involved later on and issue citations.”

Lt. Carnes explained these radars are moved to different hotspots once each week, then data is evaluated to see if a heavier police presence is needed.

Columbus Native Ann Davis tells me she wants to see the devices on highways, but that’s not her biggest concern: “The main thing is neighborhoods. I live at the crest of a top of the hill. Sometimes people just speed down that hill, and I’m just so afraid that people who live in that area that they’re going to lose control and run into some of those houses.”

Another major concern, and the reason these radars are located near Wynnton Elementary School: kids’ safety.

“I would think more so in residential areas where kids play,” another Columbus woman explained to News Leader 9′s Ashlee Williams. “Even though they have the ‘Slow Kids at Play signs, sometimes people don’t really pay attention.”

“Especially neighborhoods that are heavily populated with children,” Davis continued. “The children are out playing, skating biking, whatever.”

Lt. Carnes said these radars do not have cameras, so citations are not issued if caught speeding. CPD officers are working with Columbus City Council now to invest in radars with cameras.

The devices will be moved to River Road next week.

If you have a concern about a certain hotspot, you can contact CPD. Just call 311.

