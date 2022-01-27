Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

State of Georgia economic outlook released by UGA Terry School of Business

(Pixabay)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The future looks bright for Georgia as a state, and Columbus in particular.

That’s the word from the annual economic outlook survey released today by the Terry School of Business at the University of Georgia.

Top UGA economists came to the Columbus Trade and Convention Center to share the positive outlook with business and community leaders.

Georgia expects to see statewide economic grow of 4.3-percent in 2022, powered by mostly private sector growth.

The so called ‘back-to-normal index’ is predicted to be 95-percent, which means Georgia will almost fully recover from the pandemic in 2022.

When it comes to Columbus, jobs are expected to grow 3.6-percent in 2022.

The current pillars of the Columbus economy: Fort Benning, Columbus State University, TSYS, Aflac and Piedmont Columbus Regional and St. Francis Hospitals will continue to play big roles in our recovery.

Federal jobs and the insurance and medical industries are still the most vibrant economic sectors, keeping Columbus on a post-pandemic growth path.

Below is the full economic outlook:

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding Porsche Brown.
Columbus police locate missing 28-year-old woman, safe
Three people sent to hospital after fight at Shaw High School
Russ Carreker was 57 years old.
Columbus businessman, economic development chair dies after cancer battle
Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges including theft of a vehicle
Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges including theft of a vehicle
The weapon was found while school resource officers searched a student suspect of being in...
Student detained after weapon found at Hardaway High School

Latest News

State Auditor Jim Zeigler has announced that he is running for Alabama secretary of state....
Zeigler jumps from governor’s race into that of secretary of state
Kindness Rocks
Arnold Magnet Academy celebrates Great Kindness Week
MILITARY MATTERS: Retired Generals Remember Former Fort Benning Commanding GEN Sam Wetzel
MILITARY MATTERS: Retired Generals Remember Former Fort Benning Commanding GEN Sam Wetzel
Two people from Opelika are behind bars following drug seizures at two Opelika convenience...
Two arrested following drug seizures at Opelika convenience stores