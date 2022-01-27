State of Georgia economic outlook released by UGA Terry School of Business

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The future looks bright for Georgia as a state, and Columbus in particular.

That’s the word from the annual economic outlook survey released today by the Terry School of Business at the University of Georgia.

Top UGA economists came to the Columbus Trade and Convention Center to share the positive outlook with business and community leaders.

Georgia expects to see statewide economic grow of 4.3-percent in 2022, powered by mostly private sector growth.

The so called ‘back-to-normal index’ is predicted to be 95-percent, which means Georgia will almost fully recover from the pandemic in 2022.

When it comes to Columbus, jobs are expected to grow 3.6-percent in 2022.

The current pillars of the Columbus economy: Fort Benning, Columbus State University, TSYS, Aflac and Piedmont Columbus Regional and St. Francis Hospitals will continue to play big roles in our recovery.

Federal jobs and the insurance and medical industries are still the most vibrant economic sectors, keeping Columbus on a post-pandemic growth path.

Below is the full economic outlook:

