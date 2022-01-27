Sunny today, Clouds return tonight and Friday ahead of big changes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A terrific Thursday is on tap. It will be sunny with a few high clouds later this afternoon. Pretty nice with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Clouds return quickly tonight. It won’t be quite as cold in the morning as a result with lows in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. However, don’t be deceived; old man winter will pay a visit this weekend! Friday will mark a transition day. Overcast skies most of the day with breaks of sunshine possible mid to late afternoon. A cooler wind will be picking up out of the northwest. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Gusty winds continue Friday night as the clouds gradually decrease. Actual air temperatures dip into the mid to upper 20s Saturday morning. However, wind chills will be in the teens! Despite full sunshine Saturday, it will be cold and blustery. Highs in the upper 30s north of Columbus with low 40s elsewhere, feeling colder with the wind. Our coldest night of the season is likely Saturday night into early Sunday when temperatures dip into the low 20s! A few of the normally colder spots could reach the upper teens. Winds veer out of the southwest Sunday afternoon allowing us to start a warm up. Highs in the low to mid 50s Sunday with still plenty of sunshine. We are on track to reach the 60s as early as Monday next week, more likely Tuesday and Wednesday! Usually when we warm up that quickly, the atmosphere responds with more moisture and a rising rain potential. Showers are possible Wednesday through Friday at this point.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.