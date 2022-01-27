Travis Manion Foundation honors life of fallen Marine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In November, we introduced you to the Travis Manion Foundation, a group that honors the life of the fallen Marine through community-minded projects.

It works two ways - helping veterans and youth. It empowers veterans to get engaged in the community, helping young people succeed in their walk of life.

Retired Army Staff Sergeant Lee Rollins has been spearheading the work of the foundation by talking with youth people at Smiths Station High School.

This week, he talked with the ROTC about character development, something very important to Travis Manion. He died in the line of duty and spent much of his free time mentoring youth. It’s something Rollins wants to strengthen in Smiths Station.

“Today, at the end of the day, my cup is going to be overflowing with gratitude,” said Ssg. Ret. US Army Lee Rollins. “Why? Because I have the ability to be here and spend time with all of you and talk to you about your journey and how you can make your journey in life amazing.”

The work will continue with upcoming service projects and helping local youth to live an “If not me, then who” lifestyle.

The foundation has empowered over 65,000 veterans to make a difference in their community and has reached over 400,000 youth in a positive way.

