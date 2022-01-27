Two arrested following drug seizures at Opelika convenience stores

Business Break
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Two people from Opelika are behind bars following drug seizures at two Opelika convenience stores.

The Opelika Police Narcotics Division conducted the separate search warrants on January 25.

Authorities say the first search warrant was conducted at 3700 Pepperell Parkway (Big Cat). During this search, police say detectives recovered bags containing the following:

  • Krantom
  • Pills believed to be tianeptine
  • Viagra pills
  • Cash
  • Revolver

The suspect, 21-year-old Kamal Kumar Kakkar, was arrested on two outstanding warrants for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, according to police. He was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Police say the second search was conducted at 1101 Columbus Parkway (Chevron Food Mart). At this search, authorities say they recovered a large amount of pills believed to be tianeptine and two firearms.

The suspect, 62-year-old Cynthia Lee Thompson, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, according to Opelika police.

The case remains under investigation and Opelika police say additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Narcotics Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-86765.

