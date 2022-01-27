Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

VIDEO: Gunmen jump out of car, open fire in middle of road in New Orleans

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police have released shocking video of armed suspects jumping out of a car in the middle of the road and shooting at another vehicle in traffic.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the 3800 block of Elysian Fields Avenue on Jan. 24.

In the video, three unknown subjects jump from a red newer model Honda Accord and begin shooting at the victim’s vehicle as it passes.

The victim was struck by gunfire, police say. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The suspects then get back into the Accord and flee the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Funeral arrangements set for 71-year-old woman fatally shot while driving in Columbus
Russ Carreker was 57 years old.
Columbus businessman, economic development chair dies after cancer battle
EAMC among health systems that provide ‘unnecessary’ care, study says
Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges including theft of a vehicle
Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges including theft of a vehicle
Simmons and Nichols have each been sentenced to 17 years in the Alabama Department of...
Lee County couple convicted on four counts of child abuse

Latest News

Local organization aimed at combating youth violence seeks funding
Local organization aimed at combating youth violence seeks funding
Local organization aimed at combating youth violence seeks funding
Operation Victory: Business surprises military family with new furnace
Speed signs in Columbus target hotspots for traffic violations
Speed signs in Columbus target hotspots for traffic violations