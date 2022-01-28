12-year-old boy reported missing from Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old boy.

Authorities are searching for Leland Whitehead. Police say he went missing from the 5500 block of Valleybrook Road between 7:30 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans, according to police.

Leland is described as having blond hair and blue eyes. He stands at five feet tall and weighs about 90 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Leland Whitehead should call 911 or the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3449.

