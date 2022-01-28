55 COVID cases, 420 isolations reported in Muscogee Co. Jail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has released an update of how COVID-19 is impacting of the Muscogee County Jail.

Officials say 8 employees and 47 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, 420 inmates have been quarantined.

In the wake of the COVID-19 cases in the jail, the sheriff’s office is continuing its suspension of inmate visitation and ministry and outreach volunteer services.

To make sure a new prisoner doesn’t bring the virus into the jail, sheriff’s office officials say they are continuing intake testing and quarantine procedures.

“Several months ago, the Muscogee County Jail was COVID free,” said Sheriff Greg Countryman. “Through mutation, this virus continues to show us that we are not out of the woods yet. As we continue to fight this virus, I want everyone to know that the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is doing all that is necessary to ensure the safety of everyone within the Muscogee County Jail. I want to thank the staff at the Muscogee County Jail for their extraordinary hard work during these difficult times, and also to the public for their continued prayers, understanding, patience, and support.”

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is taking the following action in response to COVID-19:

Medical masks are provided to inmates.

COVID-19 vaccinations are offered to inmates.

Sanitization supplies are provided to inmates to assist in keeping the jail clean.

Staff and vendors are required to submit to temperature checks upon entering the jail and must wear a mask at all times while inside of the Muscogee County Jail.

More than 8,000 protective masks donated from a local business to provide to our staff.

Employees are encouraged to remain home when they exhibit any COVID 19 symptoms and are encouraged to get tested.

A donation of more than 50,000 mouth swab COVID-19 test kits, which gives the jail the ability to conduct 400 tests of inmates and employees, per week.

Nonviolent offenders who pose no danger or threat to the community continue to receive a principal summons and are released.

A a decontamination fogger device has been purchased to be deployed within the jail.

Officials are ensuring that the contracted medical services provided within the jail are in compliance with the contract.

