Americus Fire, Police Depts. opening lobby for individuals seeking to escape cold weather

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With frigid cold temperatures expected in the area Friday night, officials in Americus are providing a safe place for individuals looking to keep warm.

Sumter County Emergency Management announced the Americus Police Department and Americus Fire & Emergency Services will open their front lobby to anyone looking for a place to stay warm.

Both departments are housed in the Russell Thomas, Jr. Public Safety Building, located at 119 South Lee Street.

