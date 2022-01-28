Americus Fire, Police Depts. opening lobby for individuals seeking to escape cold weather
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With frigid cold temperatures expected in the area Friday night, officials in Americus are providing a safe place for individuals looking to keep warm.
Sumter County Emergency Management announced the Americus Police Department and Americus Fire & Emergency Services will open their front lobby to anyone looking for a place to stay warm.
Both departments are housed in the Russell Thomas, Jr. Public Safety Building, located at 119 South Lee Street.
