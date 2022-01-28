Bitter Cold Air Arrives for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The much-advertised cold weather is on the way, and temperatures will fall to the mid 20s tonight with winds that will gust between 20 and 30 mph. This will make the ‘feels like’ temperatures well into the teens early Saturday morning, with highs only topping out in the upper 30s and lower 40s in the afternoon (and feels like temperatures staying in the 20s and 30s all day). Sunday morning starts with lows in the teens and 20s, but the wind will not be as much of a factor starting things off. Highs will make it back to the mid 50s for the afternoon, and both weekend days will feature plenty of sunshine. Next week starts off with warmer weather and a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s for Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances return late Wednesday into Thursday, and we might see some storms in the mix during this time. Another shot of colder air arrives by late next week and next weekend.

