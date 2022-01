UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - Union Springs police have confirmed that a body was found Friday.

Union Springs Police Chief Ronnie Felder said the unidentified man’s body was found in the area of Hicks Industrial Road.

It’s unclear how the man died and few other details were available.

The State Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.