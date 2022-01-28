Central High School to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for soccer field

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Central High School wants the public to save the date for a special event!

The school is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony on February 4 for its new soccer field. The event will begin at 6 p.m.

Central High School invites the public to stay for the game following the ribbon cutting.

The school is located at 2400 Dobbs Drive in Phenix City.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.