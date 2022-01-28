Columbus Health Dept. cancels COVID testing due to cold weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The West Central Health District announced that they have cancelled their COVID testing for tomorrow, Jan. 29, because of the expected cold weather.

Testing will resume again on Monday, January 31, at Peachtree Mall and the Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center.

It will be from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.