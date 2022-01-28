Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus Health Dept. cancels COVID testing due to cold weather

(WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The West Central Health District announced that they have cancelled their COVID testing for tomorrow, Jan. 29, because of the expected cold weather.

Testing will resume again on Monday, January 31, at Peachtree Mall and the Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center.

It will be from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Authorities say Leland Whitehead has been found safe.
12-year-old boy found safe in Columbus
Heavy police presence on Chesterfield Ave. in Columbus
Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding Porsche Brown.
Columbus police locate missing 28-year-old woman, safe
Goetchius House Restaurant returning to Columbus Historic District

Latest News

Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce holds Peanut Butter and Jelly Food Drive
55 COVID cases, 420 isolations reported in Muscogee Co. Jail
Central High School to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for soccer field
New post office to be built on Highway 14 in Loachapoka
New post office to be built on Highway 14 in Loachapoka