Cool today, Turning windy and very cold soon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have just a slim chance of a quick shower today and tonight. Otherwise, clouds will be around through early to mid afternoon with some breaks of sunshine possible. Don’t be fooled by this. Our highs will reach the low to mid 50s. The winds pick up later this afternoon out of the northwest with gusts of 20 to 30 mph tonight and Saturday. On paper, it will be quite cold Saturday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. However, it will feel like the teens with the wind! A few early morning clouds will lead to a full supply of sunshine all weekend long. With that said, the sun won’t warm us up much Saturday with highs mostly in the low 40s, some upper 30s north. Wind chills stay in the 20s and 30s most of the day though. While the wind relaxes Saturday night and Sunday morning, we’ll likely have lows in the low to mid 20s, which could make it the coldest air this winter so far. If your pipes are exposed to the outside, you’ll want to protect them and leave your faucet on a light drip. Also, bring your pets inside and ensure they have plenty of food and water. Lastly, don’t forget to be careful heating your home! Always keep space heaters away from flammable items like curtains. Temperatures recover a decent amount Sunday afternoon thanks to a southwesterly breeze. We’ll top out at least around 55 degrees. Clouds gradually increase for the next workweek but that doesn’t slow the warm up. We’ll have highs in the low to mid 60s much of the week. Usually when we warm up so quickly, the atmosphere responds giving us more unsettled weather with at least some scattered showers and even some thunderstorms Wednesday and even Thursday. By the end of next week, plan on yet another dip in the temperatures!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.