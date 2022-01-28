Business Break
Crews respond to Kirkwood Dr. house fire in Columbus

(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Columbus late Friday afternoon.

It happened on Kirkwood Drive - off Double Churches Road.

There appears to be quite a bit of damage to the back of the home in what may be a garage. The home also sustained damage to the roof.

We’re told there were no injuries and firefighters have the fire under control.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.

