Crews respond to Kirkwood Dr. house fire in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Columbus late Friday afternoon.

It happened on Kirkwood Drive - off Double Churches Road.

There appears to be quite a bit of damage to the back of the home in what may be a garage. The home also sustained damage to the roof.

We’re told there were no injuries and firefighters have the fire under control.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.