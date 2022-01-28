Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce holds Peanut Butter and Jelly Food Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s peanut butter jelly time! And with that being said, peanut butter and jelly are the top two requested staples at the Clearing House Foodbank.

The Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce Jr. Ambassadors and Barbour County 4H are hosting a Peanut Butter & Jelly Food Drive in the month of February.

Donations can be dropped of at the Chamber of Commerce and 4H Office - located at 333 E Broad Street in Eufaula.

