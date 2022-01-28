LaGrange Animal Shelter offering discount prices on dogs through Valentine’s Day

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange Animal Shelter is offering a sweet deal through Valentine’s Day - after all there’s no better love than puppy love.

The shelter is offering half price dog adoptions now through Feb. 14.

The animal shelter is currently overcrowded and is experiencing a high intake of animals.

The LaGrange Animal Services building is located at 1390 Orchard Hill Road.

