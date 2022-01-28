Business Break
LaGrange Animal Shelter offering discount prices on dogs through Valentine's Day

LaGrange Animal Shelter offering discount prices on dogs through Valentine’s Day
LaGrange Animal Shelter offering discount prices on dogs through Valentine’s Day(Source: City of LaGrange)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange Animal Shelter is offering a sweet deal through Valentine’s Day - after all there’s no better love than puppy love.

The shelter is offering half price dog adoptions now through Feb. 14.

The animal shelter is currently overcrowded and is experiencing a high intake of animals.

The LaGrange Animal Services building is located at 1390 Orchard Hill Road.

For more information on the adoption special or on the shelter, click HERE.

