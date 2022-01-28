MCSD reports decline in week-to-week COVID cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New data from the Muscogee County School District shows week-to-week COVID cases have declined.

The school district reports 188 coronavirus cases among students and employees. That’s down from 276 last week.

The following data is for the week ending January 28:

Students Employees 139 in-person student positive cases 49 school-based employee positive cases 258 students quarantined 49 school-based employees isolated

The Muscogee County School District has nearly 31,000 students and more than 3,600 school-based employees.

