MCSD reports decline in week-to-week COVID cases

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New data from the Muscogee County School District shows week-to-week COVID cases have declined.

The school district reports 188 coronavirus cases among students and employees. That’s down from 276 last week.

The following data is for the week ending January 28:

StudentsEmployees
139 in-person student positive cases49 school-based employee positive cases
258 students quarantined49 school-based employees isolated

The Muscogee County School District has nearly 31,000 students and more than 3,600 school-based employees.

