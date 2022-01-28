Business Break
Opelika holds memorial service on 10 year anniversary of discovering baby Jane Doe

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the identity of the skeletal remains of a little girl found in 2012 in Opelika, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.(Source: CrimeStoppers)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - January 28 marks the 10 year anniversary of the discovery of “baby Jane Doe.”

The City of Opelika held a memorial to remember her. People gathered on Hurst Street near where the young girl’s remains were found.

The Opelika Police Department are still working on identifying “baby Jane Doe” - however, they say they’re working nonstop to figure out who she is.

“We are going to keep hoping that science may continue to grow and science is going to continue to improve and something will break and know her name,” said Jessica Vient, Lee County District Attorney.

“We don’t give up on any murders and we certainly are not going to give up on the murder of a child,” said Sergeant Alfred White.

If anyone has information about Jane Doe, please call the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

