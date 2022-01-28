Opelika organization searching for young men to join leadership program

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Parks & Recreation Center is looking for young men to participate in its new Champions Academy Program.

Young men in 7th, 8th, and 9th grades can join the leadership program.

Officials are offering meetings that will consist of a meal, an activity, inspirational messages, and useful skills like how to change a tire.

Toward the end of the program, which will run for 10 weeks, participants will complete a service project and enjoy a trip.

“We wanted to do something fun and meaningful for these young boys to help shape that and nudge them in the right direction,” said Bobby Nixon.

The organization already has commitments to speak from leaders such as Lt. Colonel Rich Peace, a firefighter, and a pilot.

