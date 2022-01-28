Opelika trooper credited with saving life of hunter swept away by broken beaver dam
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika trooper is being recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty when he rescued a missing hunter over the weekend.
On Saturday, January 22, Trooper Charles May, based out of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Opelika Highway Patrol Post, received a request from the Bullock County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.
Trooper May then contacted an individual with a boat and went into the woods to search for the missing hunter. ALEA says the hunter had been swept away when a beaver dam broke.
ALEA says Trooper May is familiar with the area and he began looking on the opposite side of the beaver dam near Bullock County Road 141.
At this moment, the trooper located the missing man lying on the ground and took action to access the man’s mental and physical condition. The hunter told Trooper May that he couldn’t feel his legs, which led the trooper to believe the man was suffering from hypothermia.
What Trooper May did next likely saved the man’s life.
Paramedics said the hunter was suffering from severe hypothermia and would have likely died had he been out in the conditions another hour. The man was rushed to a nearby medical center for treatment.
