Opelika trooper credited with saving life of hunter swept away by broken beaver dam

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika trooper is being recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty when he rescued a missing hunter over the weekend.

On Saturday, January 22, Trooper Charles May, based out of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Opelika Highway Patrol Post, received a request from the Bullock County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.

“He immediately took the initiative to contact his supervisor and gain authorization to wear appropriate attire which was necessary for the severe cold weather and conditions.”

Trooper May then contacted an individual with a boat and went into the woods to search for the missing hunter. ALEA says the hunter had been swept away when a beaver dam broke.

“Trooper May arrived to the scene off of Bullock County 13, where he gathered all pertinent and relative information concerning the man’s last known location and the fact that he had been missing since the day before.”

ALEA says Trooper May is familiar with the area and he began looking on the opposite side of the beaver dam near Bullock County Road 141.

“While still searching for the man, Trooper May moved on to an area along Bullock County 156, where he began to hear a faint cry for help.”

At this moment, the trooper located the missing man lying on the ground and took action to access the man’s mental and physical condition. The hunter told Trooper May that he couldn’t feel his legs, which led the trooper to believe the man was suffering from hypothermia.

What Trooper May did next likely saved the man’s life.

“Trooper May quickly removed the hunter’s wet clothes before removing his own to place on the individual. He then carried the hunter approximately 100 yards out of the woods, placed him in his patrol vehicle, and contacted Sgt. Chad Faulkner with Bullock County’s Sheriff’s Office to have an ambulance meet them at a nearby intersection.”

Paramedics said the hunter was suffering from severe hypothermia and would have likely died had he been out in the conditions another hour. The man was rushed to a nearby medical center for treatment.

