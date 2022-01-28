Phenix City mayor delivers 2022 State of the City address

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe discussed economic success in spite of challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic in his State of the City address at the Martin Idle Hour Community Center Thursday evening.

Mayor Lowe raved about the financial condition of the city through 2021 into this year.

He stated the city was doing so well that they could pay off all of their debt and still have thousands of dollars left over. However, the mayor admits there have been challenges, including the loss of more than 40% of city employees.

Also in his state of the city address, Mayor Lowe talked about the future with new commercial and infrastructure projects are already in the works.

Lowe’s message to the city was the promise of an even better city in the years to come.

“I want to challenge people to be a lifter because we’re in some trying times,” stated Mayor Lowe. “But for 2022, the message - I want us to be lifters as far as lifting each other because it’s been tough. But you can’t lift if you’re not performing and the city is performing.”

In Mayor Lowe’s closing remarks, he urged residents to reach out to Phenix City council members when in doubt or need.

