Phenix City schedules public hearings on voting redistricting plans
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City is holding public hearings on the redrawing of voting districts.
Those hearings are going to be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Wednesday throughout the month of February - starting February 9.
- Feb. 9 - Martin Idle Hour Park Community Center.
- Feb. 16 - Phenix City-Russell County Library
- Feb. 23 - Spencer Recreational Center
If you can’t make it there, you can email your opinion to the city manager’s office at the following address:
City Manager
601 12th Street
Phenix City, Alabama 36867
