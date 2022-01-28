Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Phenix City schedules public hearings on voting redistricting plans

(Source: City of Phenix City)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City is holding public hearings on the redrawing of voting districts.

Those hearings are going to be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Wednesday throughout the month of February - starting February 9.

  • Feb. 9 - Martin Idle Hour Park Community Center.
  • Feb. 16 - Phenix City-Russell County Library
  • Feb. 23 - Spencer Recreational Center

If you can’t make it there, you can email your opinion to the city manager’s office at the following address:

City Manager

601 12th Street

Phenix City, Alabama 36867

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding Porsche Brown.
Columbus police locate missing 28-year-old woman, safe
Three people sent to hospital after fight at Shaw High School
Russ Carreker was 57 years old.
Columbus businessman, economic development chair dies after cancer battle
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges including theft of a vehicle
Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges including theft of a vehicle

Latest News

Columbus unemployment rate near pre-pandemic levels
Arnold Magnet Academy celebrates Great Kindness Week
Arnold Magnet Academy celebrates Great Kindness Week
Columbus unemployment rate near pre-pandemic levels
Columbus unemployment rate near pre-pandemic levels
State of Georgia economic outlook released by UGA Terry School of Business
State of Georgia economic outlook released by UGA Terry School of Business