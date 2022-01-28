Phenix City schedules public hearings on voting redistricting plans

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City is holding public hearings on the redrawing of voting districts.

Those hearings are going to be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Wednesday throughout the month of February - starting February 9.

Feb. 9 - Martin Idle Hour Park Community Center.

Feb. 16 - Phenix City-Russell County Library

Feb. 23 - Spencer Recreational Center

If you can’t make it there, you can email your opinion to the city manager’s office at the following address:

City Manager

601 12th Street

Phenix City, Alabama 36867

