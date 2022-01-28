Business Break
Pittsburgh bridge collapses

Emergency vehicles respond Friday morning to a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh.
Emergency vehicles respond Friday morning to a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh.(Source: WPXI/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - A snow-covered bridge in Pittsburgh has collapsed, Pittsburgh Public Safety reported.

No injuries have been reported, but there is a strong smell of gas because a gas line has been cut.

Witnesses at the scene note that several cars are involved.

WPXI reported that the collapse is near Frick Park.

Emergency services are responding to the scene.

