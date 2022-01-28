Public meeting held to discuss parking meters in uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The idea of paying to park in uptown Columbus is back up for discussion again.

Deputy City Manager Lisa Goodwin listened to comments from residents Wednesday night during a public meeting.

Although there were only about 20 people in attendance, the consensus among the group was now is not the time to install parking meters in uptown.

One merchant says parking meters may become necessary in the future, but right now, with COVID-19 and shortfalls in sales, parking is not the issue.

“Me, personally, I travel from 9th Street to Broadway, First Avenue, Second Avenue to different businesses almost every day and I have not had a single issue with finding a park space to whatever business I am going to,” said an attendee.

Goodwin told the residents she heard them loud clear and pointed out parking meters are not an effort by the city to raise money. She says the idea came about after a parking study suggested the city should charge fees for on-street parking.

Parking meters would also allow drivers to control having to move their cars every couple of hours to avoid enforcement.

Another public meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 2 at 1234 Broadway. It will begin at at 5:30 p.m.

