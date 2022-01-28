Public viewing held for former Talbot Co. Judge Sherrell Terry in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - A public viewing is being held on Friday, January 28, for former Talbot County Judge Sherrell Terry.

The viewing is taking place at the Terry Family Funeral Home LLC in Hamilton, Georgia. The public is welcome until 7 this evening.

The homegoing ceremony will be tomorrow at 11 a.m. at the Talbotton Central Elementary School.

Terry passed away last week unexpectedly at her home that she shared with her father in Shiloh.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.