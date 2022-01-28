Rance Gillespie named new Brookstone AD/football coach

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Brookstone School has named Rance Gillespie its new athletic director/head football coach. He comes from Hart County High School, where he spent five years in the same role. Gillespie has previously served as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach for Georgia Southern.

“My family and I really look forward to this opportunity,” Gillespie said. “There’s been a commitment here to do things right. The excellent academic traditions and things that have gone on here in the past, I’m really excited to be in charge of this athletic program and this football program.”

Gillespie will begin his new role on February 1st.

