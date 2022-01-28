Business Break
Roy Moore gives combative testimony in defamation case

A combative Roy Moore has denied on the witness stand that he knew the woman who says the...
A combative Roy Moore has denied on the witness stand that he knew the woman who says the failed U.S. Senate candidate sexually molested her when she was 14.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A combative Roy Moore has denied on the witness stand that he knew the woman who says the failed U.S. Senate candidate sexually molested her when she was 14.

Attorneys for Moore’s accuser, Leigh Corfman, called the former Alabama judge to testify Thursday in a trial dealing with dueling defamation suits they filed against each other.

Corfman’s allegations that Moore touched her inappropriately in 1979 when he was in his 30s were published as he ran for the Senate in 2017. He ultimately lost that race.

Moore pointed at Corfman in the courtroom Thursday as he insisted: “I never met that woman.”

Corfman says his denials defamed her reputation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

