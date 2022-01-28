Business Break
SafeHouse Ministries shelter to open amid freezing temperatures

Another freeze watch going into effect tonight and SafeHouse Ministries is opening its doors...
Another freeze watch going into effect tonight and SafeHouse Ministries is opening its doors again until Sunday at 2 p.m.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another freeze watch going into effect tonight and SafeHouse Ministries is opening its doors again until Sunday at 2 p.m.

SafeHouse has been instrumental in making sure people who are homeless have a warm place to sleep and a hot meal to eat.

SafeHouse Ministries Case Manager Drew Johnson says during the last freeze a little more than a week ago, nearly 150 people came to get help.

Johnson wants to remind people that SafeHouse takes in women and children and there is a safe environment for anyone who needs help.

One woman who’s had to stay at the shelter says the shelter made it comfortable for all the people who came.

“It’s nice because you can have somewhere to sleep and get a warm meal and have clothes and blankets,” said Chelsea Rhodes. “They are just really nice people to help out.”

”Give them some hope and there people out here helping them and they know SafeHouse Ministries will be out there helping them through a rough time,” said Drew Johnson.

The shelter is located on Hamilton Road and is open now until Sunday afternoon at two.

