Viral Solutions of Georgia vaccinates 73 inmates at Troup Co. Jail

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Viral Solutions of Georgia administrated 73 vaccinations to the Troup Co. Jail inmate population.

The 73 participants received their first dose or their booster dose if they were eligible.

Viral Solutions complimented the jail officers and medical staff on their smooth vaccine processes.

The Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office also reports there is currently zero COVID cases within our inmate population - TCSO attributes that to pro-active mitigation measures, the vaccine program and the cooperation of the inmates.

