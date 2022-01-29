Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn locks in head men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl

Bruce Pearl
Bruce Pearl(WBRC)
By Liz Newton and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn announced that head men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl is locked in.

Director of Athletics Allen Greene made the announcement on Twitter Friday night.

“It wasn’t that hard,” Pearl said in the video. “I’m grateful to Allen. I’m grateful to the administration, Dr. Gogue, and General Burgess and the folks that worked on this.”

Pearl added that he will be with the Tigers’ basketball coach for a “long, long time.”

“I’m grateful. I’m humbled. I’m blessed to be your basketball coach,” he said.

The announcement comes days after Louisville reached out to Pearl about the head men’s basketball coach position.

Pearl has been with the Tigers since 2014. His record with the program is 138-92. He has also lead the Tigers to two Southeastern Conference championships, consecutive NCAA Tournament berths and the program’s first ever appearance in the Final Four.

The Tigers currently are ranked No. 1 in the AP top 25 poll, which is a first in program history..

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Authorities say Leland Whitehead has been found safe.
12-year-old boy found safe in Columbus
Heavy police presence on Chesterfield Ave. in Columbus
Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding Porsche Brown.
Columbus police locate missing 28-year-old woman, safe
Goetchius House Restaurant returning to Columbus Historic District

Latest News

Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) and Kentucky guard Kellan Grady (31) battle for a ball as it...
Auburn Basketball No. 1 in AP Top 25 for first time in program history
Auburn Tigers are ranked No. 1, first time in men’s basketball program history
Auburn students are showing their dedication to the Auburn men’s basketball program. Students...
Auburn students camp out ahead of game against Kentucky
Georgia's Stetson Bennett celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football...
Georgia National Championship celebration, parade set for Saturday