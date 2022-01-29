Business Break
Special operation: Law enforcement cracking down on Columbus crime

(Source: WTVM)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 obtained scary moments caught on cellphone video. A viewer sent in footage of what appears to be a police chase happening in Columbus around 8 p.m. Friday night.

Approximately 10 law enforcement units, all going at a high rate of speed, were trying to track down a sports car, according to an eyewitness.

The person recording the video reacts to what she saw as she left a gas station on Fourth Street just before pulling out into traffic:

Columbus police tell News Leader 9 that Georgia State Patrol officers were attempting to make a traffic stop and they assisted them, but no other details are available at this time.

Friday night, our cameras saw a slew of patrol cars in the areas of Wynnton Road, Forrest Road, and Woodruff Farm Roads.

News Leader 9 saw several Muscogee County deputy vehicles near one scene earlier Friday evening.

Columbus crime
Columbus crime(Source: WTVM viewer)

We talked to Sheriff Greg Countryman about what his investigators and gang task force are doing to crackdown on crime.

“Our focus is on gangs right now because we feel like that this is our biggest interest right now,” said Muscogee County Sheriff Gregg Countryman. “We see the videos that are surfacing that’s out here that, you know, that has some people in a panic. I want to make sure that, as sheriff, I’m doing to do my best to try to address these issues.”

Stay with News Leader 9 on-air and online as we work to learn new information.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

