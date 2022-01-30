Big Warm-Up on Tap This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into the work week, temperatures will be on the way back up - with mid to upper 60s for Monday and Tuesday, and lower 70s on tap for Wednesday and Thursday. Lows will go from near or below freezing early Monday morning to the mid 50s by early Thursday morning. Rain chances will make a return too, and we will see chances of rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday, and then again late Thursday into Friday. Friday will be a day of temperature transition with our highest temperatures coming around midnight, and then temperatures mostly dropping through the day with afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Look for dry weather and sunshine on Saturday (with lows in the 20s and 30s in the morning and highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s by the afternoon). Another shot of rain moves our way on Sunday, but we will dry out for the first part of the following week.

