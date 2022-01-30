Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Big Warm-Up on Tap This Week

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into the work week, temperatures will be on the way back up - with mid to upper 60s for Monday and Tuesday, and lower 70s on tap for Wednesday and Thursday. Lows will go from near or below freezing early Monday morning to the mid 50s by early Thursday morning. Rain chances will make a return too, and we will see chances of rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday, and then again late Thursday into Friday. Friday will be a day of temperature transition with our highest temperatures coming around midnight, and then temperatures mostly dropping through the day with afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Look for dry weather and sunshine on Saturday (with lows in the 20s and 30s in the morning and highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s by the afternoon). Another shot of rain moves our way on Sunday, but we will dry out for the first part of the following week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Special operation: Law enforcement cracking down on Columbus crime
Authorities say Sarah Harris has been found safe.
Missing 11-year-old Columbus girl found safe
EAMC among health systems that provide ‘unnecessary’ care, study says
Union Springs police have confirmed that a body was found Friday.
Body found in Union Springs
Crews respond to Kirkwood Dr. house fire in Columbus

Latest News

Cold Sunday morning followed by a much warmer afternoon.
Very cold tonight, Big warm up coming
After a cold Sunday morning with lows in the low 20s, we warm up significantly in the afternoon...
Saturday Evening Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Bitter Cold Air Arrives for the Weekend
Turning windy Friday afternoon with gusts of 20-30 mph. That will usher in a truly arctic air...
Cool today, Turning windy and very cold soon