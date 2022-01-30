Business Break
Shooting in Valley leaves minor dead

By Ashlee Williams
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
VALLEY, Al. (WTVM) - A 16-year-old has died from gunshot wounds in Valley.

Police Chief Mike Reynolds said 16-year-old Antavious Walton of Valley was found unresponsive on a bedroom floor Saturday at 5:30 p.m. We’re told he was shot once in the torso by a 17-year-old. Once the scene was deemed secure, we’re told EAFD EMS confirmed Walton had died.

The case has been turned over to Valley investigators who interviewed the shooter. The 17-year-old shooter and other witnesses told investigators that the 17-year-old was attempting to unload the weapon when it fired. They said the shooting was accidental.

Charges are pending, and the case remains under investigation.

If you have any information regarding the case, call the Valley Police Department Investigations Division at 334-756-5200.

