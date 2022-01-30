Very cold tonight, Big warm up coming

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clear and very cold tonight. With light winds, that is the perfect recipe for the coldest night of the winter! Lows between 22 and 25 degrees in most spots around sunrise Sunday, with some of the outlying colder spots between 19 and 21 degrees. Full sunshine returns again Sunday but it will turn much warmer in the afternoon thanks to a southwesterly breeze. Yes, the breeze will be making a come back. Winds around 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon with gusts of 25 to 30 mph. Highs reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. We’ll be around freezing Monday morning, so not quite as cold. A few passing clouds are expected Monday before we max out in the low 60s. It gets even warmer Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s! Our next cold front will slowly approach late in the week, getting hung up to our west for a couple days it appears. At this point, it looks like few showers could move in during the second half of Wednesday but expect higher rain coverage Thursday and maybe Friday as well. Highs will be back in the 50s again by the weekend!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.