59 arrested in operation with Columbus police, GSP

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol partnered for a three-day operation that resulted in 59 arrests.

The purpose of the operation, which took place January 28 - 30, was to reduce crime by patrolling hot spot locations, according to Columbus police.

Authorities say officers and troopers sought to identify and arrest those with outstanding warrants, illegally in possession of firearms, and involved in criminal gang activity.

The operation resulted in the following:

500+ contacts with people

59 people taken into custody (5 released on Principal Summons to appear in court)

109 criminal charges (23 felonies / 86 misdemeanors)

21 criminal arrest warrants served

27 contacts with people armed with firearms (10 of those seized as evidence in criminal charges)

612 traffic citations issued

483 traffic warnings issued

20 DUI arrests

26 vehicles impounded (arrests, no insurance, etc.)

11 violators fled from / pursued by officers or troopers

95.5 grams of illegal drugs seized ($2260 street sale value)

36 pills containing illegal drugs ($720 street sale value)

Columbus police say there was one use of force incident during the operation. Police say officers encountered a suspect who violently resisted arrested. He allegedly wrestled control of one officer’s taser and tried to take the pistol from a second officer.

Authorities say there were able to gain control and handcuff the suspect. One of those officers received a significant injury and is still receiving treatment, according to police.

Over the three-day period, authorities say 24 officers with the Columbus Police Department and 21 troopers with the Georgia State Patrol initiated contact with persons violating Georgia state laws. Law enforcement used several resources during the operation including intelligence, K-9, and aerial support from the Georgia State Patrol Aviation Division.

