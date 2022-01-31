Beautiful start to the workweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The warm up continues in the days ahead! We’ll have sunshine and a few areas of clouds today. A pleasant afternoon with highs mostly in the mid 60s. Clear and still cold tonight with lows in the mid 30s. A full day of sunshine Tuesday. Very mild and a bit breezy with winds out of the southeast. Highs in the mid and upper 60s. It will be even warmer Wednesday and Thursday even as clouds move in and moisture levels start to increase, highs in the low to mid 70s with lows in the 50s by Thursday morning. A chance of showers are possible as early as Wednesday night/Thursday morning. It now appears our best chance of rain comes Thursday night and Friday. We may see a few thunderstorms as well before a cold front comes through Friday morning. That means our warmest part of the day Friday might be in the morning before temperatures fall into the 50s. Looking ahead to next weekend, we’ll have partly cloudy skies. Saturday looks dry with highs in the low to mid 50s. A chance of showers is possible Sunday.

