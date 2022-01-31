Big Warm-Up This Week; Rain Chances Returning Too

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures will be rebounding in a big way this week with highs in the mid to upper 60s on Tuesday with lower 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. We will deal with some rain chances late Wednesday and overnight into Thursday, but many folks will end up staying dry with the heaviest rain staying to our north and west. Look for a better chance of rain Thursday night into Friday morning - one that should provide us with a good soaking and the potential for an inch or two of rain in spots. Highs on Friday will be much cooler - in the mid 50s - and look for the upper 40s and lower 50s for highs this weekend. Saturday looks dry, but we will see another chance of rain by Sunday with a quick moving system. The weather for early next week will feature more sunshine and another warm-up.

