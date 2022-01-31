Business Break
Dirt bike arrest made in LaGrange

By Deanna McClary
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange Police arrested a man after he was seen driving a four-wheeler on a main road.

On Sunday, January 30, officers observed a group of dirt bikes on Commerce Avenue. One officer was in the area of Chattahoochee Street when he saw two of the dirt bikes stop at residence. Other responding officers saw one of the drivers flee on foot.

Officers captured the driver after a brief foot pursuit and identified him as 19-year-old Reemy Janvier. Janvier was taken into custody and charged with the following offenses:

  • Operation of an off road vehicle
  • Operating a motorcycle without a helmet
  • No valid insurance
  • Reckless driving
  • No license on person
  • Obstruction

The two Kawasaki dirt bikes were towed from the scene and impounded.

The LaGrange Police Department would like to remind citizens that dirt bikes can be dangerous and are not designed to be operated on the roadway. The minimum fine for some violations is $500.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

