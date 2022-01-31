MCSO: ‘Operation Zero Tolerance’ nets 6 arrests

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Six people are behind bars after a weekend operation by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force along with local and federal partners.

Authorities say the purpose of Operation Zero Tolerance was to provide high law enforcement visibility in areas identified with high level gang activity and to seek and arrest gang members with active felony warrants.

The operation resulted in the following, according to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office:

Investigators cleared 5 felony arrest warrants and 3 misdemeanor warrants

6 people were arrested. 5 of the 6 were identified gang members

Investigators seized 3 firearms, 2 of which were stolen

Investigators also seized 146 grams of marijuana, 14 grams of cocaine, 35 Ecstasy pills and $2,371.75 cash.

The following people were arrested during this operation:

1. Christopher Darnell Harper, 35 – Possession with Intent to Distribute Ecstasy

2. Rufus Beltran Alston, 27 – Theft by Receiving, Possession of a Stolen Firearm

3. Devion Jamal Alexander, 34 – Aggravated Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer (x2), Violation of Probation, Possession/Distribution of Cocaine, Possession of Ecstasy, Possession of Marijuana, Driving While License Suspended, and Reckless Driving

4. Anthony Jerell Penn, 31 – Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

5. Jykeiveous Jiles, 18 – Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Marrijuana

6. Eulean Clarissa Smith, 34 – Forgery Warrant (x3)

“In 2021, as an agency, we had to take a serious look at where we were, where we need to be, and what will it take for us to get Muscogee County where it needs to be,” said Sheriff Greg Countryman. “2022 will be the year of implementation for the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, with operations such as OPERATION ZERO TOLERANCE being conducted on a regular basis. We will continue to strategically identify, seek, and remove from the community, those individuals who are engaging in any gang-related criminal activity. Such proactive and decisive operations are long overdue in Muscogee County.”

The sheriff’s office says the safety of the public, deputies, and law enforcement partners will be the first priority during such operations. Authorities also ask the public to continue calling in tips as many arrests made since January 1, 2021 were the direct result of those tips.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.