Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Fort Benning Rd. in Columbus

(WGCL File photo)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Columbus.

The incident happened in the 1000 block of Fort Benning Road on January 30 in Columbus.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 60-year-old Cynthia Griswould.

Griswould was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown where she was pronounced dead at 9 p.m.

Stay with News Leader 9 for more details.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Special operation: Law enforcement cracking down on Columbus crime
Police sirens
Shooting in Valley leaves minor dead
Union Springs police have confirmed that a body was found Friday.
Body found in Union Springs
Authorities say Sarah Harris has been found safe.
Missing 11-year-old Columbus girl found safe
Crews respond to Kirkwood Dr. house fire in Columbus

Latest News

Valley man charged with burglary third degree, theft of property third degree
Valley man charged with burglary third degree, theft of property third degree
File photo of police lights
Shooting at Havenbrook Apartments in Columbus leaves one injured
Police sirens
Shooting in Valley leaves minor dead
Special operation: Law enforcement cracking down on Columbus crime
Special operation: Law enforcement cracking down on Columbus crime