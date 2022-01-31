Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Fort Benning Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Columbus.

The incident happened in the 1000 block of Fort Benning Road on January 30 in Columbus.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 60-year-old Cynthia Griswould.

Griswould was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown where she was pronounced dead at 9 p.m.

