Shooting at Havenbrook Apartments in Columbus leaves one injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police confirmed one person has been shot at Havenbrook Court Apartments Sunday night. These apartments are located off Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. near Cusseta Road.

Police confirm the victim is male. His name and condition have not been released

The investigation is still underway. Stay with News Leader 9 as we work to gather more details.

