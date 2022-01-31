Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Shooting at Havenbrook Apartments in Columbus leaves one injured

File photo of police lights
File photo of police lights(WGCL File photo)
By Ashlee Williams
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police confirmed one person has been shot at Havenbrook Court Apartments Sunday night. These apartments are located off Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. near Cusseta Road.

Police confirm the victim is male. His name and condition have not been released

The investigation is still underway. Stay with News Leader 9 as we work to gather more details.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Special operation: Law enforcement cracking down on Columbus crime
Authorities say Sarah Harris has been found safe.
Missing 11-year-old Columbus girl found safe
Union Springs police have confirmed that a body was found Friday.
Body found in Union Springs
EAMC among health systems that provide ‘unnecessary’ care, study says
Crews respond to Kirkwood Dr. house fire in Columbus

Latest News

Police sirens
Shooting in Valley leaves minor dead
Special operation: Law enforcement cracking down on Columbus crime
Special operation: Law enforcement cracking down on Columbus crime
Special operation: Law enforcement cracking down on Columbus crime
Special detail operation: Law enforcement cracking down on Columbus crime
(Viewer video) Apparent police chase in Columbus