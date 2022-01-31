Shooting at Havenbrook Apartments in Columbus leaves one injured
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police confirmed one person has been shot at Havenbrook Court Apartments Sunday night. These apartments are located off Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. near Cusseta Road.
Police confirm the victim is male. His name and condition have not been released
The investigation is still underway. Stay with News Leader 9 as we work to gather more details.
