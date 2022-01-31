Troup Co. man charged with murder after girlfriend found dead in house

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide on Drake Road.

On January 30 at approximately 3:13 p.m., deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office responded to Drake Road in LaGrange, in reference to a subject having a mental health crisis.

Information was told to deputies that a subject had killed his girlfriend and he was going to kill himself. Deputies arrived on scene and were able to make contact with the subject, who was identified as 37-year-old Jay Davis Gamel.

Gamel was found to be covered in blood and had minor injuries to his body. He was transported to the Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment.

Deputies proceeded to the house and searched the residence where they found a deceased female who had suffered fatal injuries to her head. The victim was identified as 47-year-old Tracy Shepard of Lanett.

At this time, Gamel is in custody and has been charged with one count of murder.

