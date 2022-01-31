Business Break
Two Columbus men arrested on multiple counts of child pornography

Two arrested on possession of child porn
Two arrested on possession of child porn(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Deanna McClary
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two men were arrested in Muscogee County for the sexual exploitation of children.

On Tuesday, January 25, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit executed two residential search warrants involving the sexual exploitation of children.

The investigations began after the GBI CEACC Unit received numerous cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Those cyber tips involved the possession or distribution of explicit child sexual abuse material, commonly referred to as child pornography - which led them to Muscogee County.

As a result of the search warrant executions, the following individuals were arrested:

  • 42-year-old Jeffrey Shane Garmon was charged with four counts of possession of child pornography
  • 38-year-old Adam Page was charged with four counts of possession of child pornography

Garmon and Page were transported to the Muscogee County Jail. This investigation is still ongoing to identify those involved in the child pornography trade.

Anyone with information about these cases, or other cases of child exploitation, is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.

