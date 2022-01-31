Valley man charged with burglary third degree, theft of property third degree

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested a Valley man on multiple felony warrants.

On January 27, Auburn police arrested 22-year-old Koreyan D’Andre McBride on felony warrants charging him with burglary third degree and theft of property third degree.

The arrest stems from a burglary investigation that began on November 22 - multiple victims reported that a suspect broke into an unoccupied residence located in the 900 block of West Glenn Avenue on November 21. The victims discovered that property was stolen when they returned to the residence.

McBride was developed as a suspect, and after further investigation, warrants were obtained for his arrest.

McBride was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $4,500 bond.

