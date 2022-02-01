2nd Annual Golf FORE Girls tournament happening in March

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 2nd Annual Golf FORE Girls tournament will take place next month.

The tournament will benefit Girls Inc. of Columbus & Phenix-Russell.

The organization’s mission is to inspire all girls to be strong, smart and bold.

The golf tournament will be at the Bull Creek Golf Course in Midland on March 17. Shotgun starts at 11 a.m.

Teams are encouraged to register early. To do so, click here.

