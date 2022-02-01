Auburn City Schools reports sharp decline in COVID cases

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn City School District has released its latest COVID-19 update. The data shows coronavirus cases are making a sharp decline.

For the week ending January 28, the school district reported 181 confirmed cases of the virus to the Alabama Department of Public Health. This is down from nearly 500 cases from the previous week.

The district says 89 students received notice of possible exposure at school.

Officials say students with symptoms of illness should stay home as they will be excused from school.

Students with symptoms of illness should stay home and will be excused from school.

To view the previous week’s data, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.